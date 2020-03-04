Elizabeth Warren drops out of presidential race: Report

Elizabeth Warren, facing mounting pressure from the progressive flank of the Democratic Party, ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, according to the New York Times, after a dismal Super Tuesday performance in which she placed no higher than third in 14 nomination contests, including in her home state, Massachusetts.

The decision comes as the primary field, which once featured two dozen candidates, has winnowed down to a two-man race between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

It also follows similar moves by Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg, who exited the race earlier this week and rallied behind Biden, creating a formidable moderate opponent who can compete against Sanders and his grassroots juggernaut.

Critics have openly worried that Warren's presence in the race has cannibalized support for Sanders and have pushed her to drop out before a new round of contests over the next two Tuesdays, when 10 more states will vote and award an additional 900 delegates.

The announcement ends a year of campaigning for the Massachusetts senator, who branded herself as a progressive fighter with a plan to fix a broken and corrupt system.

Although her polling numbers began to climb over the summer and into the fall -- at one point Warren emerged as a frontrunner amid a pack of two dozen contenders, despite shying away from direct attacks with rivals during debates -- she faced scrutiny from all sides over her vagueness on how she would pay for Medicare-for-all. She responded by outlining a detailed plan at the beginning of November outlining how she would fund the sprawling, $20.5 trillion proposal.

But when Warren began to fade in polls, she released a single-system transition-plan, sowing doubts about her dedication to universal health care among some progressives, who shifted their support to Sanders.

