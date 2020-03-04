Warren ‘assessing path forward’ after Super Tuesday losses

Elizabeth Warren is assessing her path forward in the Democratic presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday in which she lost her home state, Massachusetts, to rivals Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, one of her aides told FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

The aide said the Massachusetts senator is discussing the next steps with her team.

In an email to staff Wednesday morning, Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau acknowledged they were “disappointed” in the Super Tuesday results and said Warren will be "going to take time right now to think through the right way to continue this fight."

"Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and projections, and we are disappointed in the results,” he said, according to NBC News. “We’re still waiting for more results to come in to get a better sense of the final delegate math. And we also all know the race has been extremely volatile in recent weeks and days with front-runners changing at a pretty rapid pace.”

WHAT BLOOMBERG'S MASSIVE CAMPAIGN SPENDING WOULD COST THE AVERAGE AMERICAN

Warren did not place above third in any of the four early-voting states, nor did she win any of the 14 Super Tuesday states that voted Tuesday, including her home state (though she did snag new delegates). Candidates need 1,991 delegates in order to clinch the nomination; about one-third, or 1,357, were up for grabs Tuesday. Warren currently has 51, compared to Biden’s 467 and Sanders’ 392, according to the Associated Press’ delegate track.

Critics have pressured Warren to drop out of the campaign and rally behind fellow progressive Vermont senator Sanders. Even President Trump tweeted several times about Warren, suggesting that if she had dropped out prior to the March 3 primaries, Sanders would have “EASILY” won additional states.

THE 2020 CANDIDATE THAT WALL STREET WANTS TO WIN

“Our modern day Pocahontas won’t go down in history as a winner, but she may very well go down as the all time great SPOILER!” he wrote.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced Wednesday morning that he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Biden for president, following similar decisions by Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg earlier this week.

At a Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Warren vowed to continue fighting despite her Super Tuesday losses, urging Michigan voters, who will cast their ballots March 10, to make their decision with their “heart.”

“Prediction has been a terrible business and pundits have gotten it wrong over and over,” Warren said. "Here’s my advice. Cast a vote that will make you proud. Cast a vote from your heart. Go for the person you think will make the best president of the United States.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS