Elizabeth Warren, 2020 presidential hopeful, releases 2018 tax returns

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren released her 2018 tax return on Wednesday, revealing that she and her husband paid more than $200,000 in taxes on a joint income of about $900,000 last year.

The Massachusetts senator followed in the steps of other Democratic candidates, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., in disclosing her tax returns.

"I've put out eleven years of my tax returns because no one should ever have to guess who their elected officials are working for," Warren said in a statement. "Doing this should be law."

Her disclosure also comes on the heels of a brewing feud between President Trump and House Democrats, who want to force the release of his tax returns. On Wednesday, the president told reporters that he won’t release his tax returns while he’s under audit by the IRS, according to the Associated Press.

Warren and her husband, a professor at Harvard, jointly reported an income of $900,000 on their return. Warren reported about $325,000 for the books she’s written, and an income of $176,280 for her job as a senator.

Warren’s husband, Bruce Mann, meanwhile reported an income of about $400,000 from Harvard.

The couple also donated more than $50,000 to charity.