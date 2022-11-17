Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing hearing over Theranos crimes

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will attend a sentencing hearing in California on Friday, where she faces up to 20 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will preside over the hearing and decide how severe Holmes' sentence will be. She is facing up to 20 years in prison, but prosecutors have requested just a 15-year sentence, and her defense attorneys have argued she should serve just 18 months – in home confinement.

"Elizabeth Holmes' crimes were not failing, they were lying — lying in the most serious context, where everyone needed her to tell the truth," wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Leach, a prosecutor in the case.

"She preyed on hopes of her investors that a young, dynamic entrepreneur had changed health care. She leveraged the credibility of her illustrious board," he added. "And, through her deceit, she attained spectacular fame, adoration and billions of dollars of wealth."

"As money was drying up, she went to market with an unproven and unreliable medical device. When her lead assay developer quit as Theranos launched, she chillingly told the scientist: 'she has a promise to deliver to the customer, she doesn't have much of a choice but to go ahead with the launch,'" he wrote.

Holmes was convicted in January of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Her defense team filed an 82-page court document depicting her as a victim and scapegoat who survived an abusive relationship. She claims her former boyfriend, ex-Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh Balwani, misled her about how effective the company's product was.

Holmes' sentence will be handed down Friday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.