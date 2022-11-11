Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes asks judge for leniency ahead of sentencing

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced CEO of Theranos accused of duping investors in the blood-testing company, asked a judge for leniency.

In an 82-page court document filed Thursday in a California federal court, her lawyers said their client has been stigmatized by widespread media coverage and that sending her to prison is unnecessary. They argued that if she does go to prison, she should serve no more than 18 months.

She faces 20 years after being found guilty this year of four of 11 counts of charges, including investor fraud and conspiracy.

"We acknowledge that this may seem a tall order given the public perception of this case—especially when Ms. Holmes is viewed as the caricature, not the person," the filing said.

Holmes tried portraying herself as a scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship.

Theranos started the company at 19 and raised nearly $1 billion from investors with what turned out to be false promises. She touted a compact device that was supposed to be able to scan for diseases and other health problems from a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.

Meanwhile, she was praised as a visionary. Things began to unravel when The Wall Street Journal exposed the company was using traditional machines for testing rather than its own technology.

Holmes placed some of the blame on her former boyfriend and ex-Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani for allegedly misleading her about the effectiveness of Theranos' technology, and she accused him of emotional and sexual abuse.

The documents filed Thursday also said Holmes was unfairly targeted by federal prosecutors.

Although she once was worth $4.5 billion based on the value of her stake in privately held Theranos, the lawyers stressed she never sold any shares in the company and now has few future prospects.

"Ms. Holmes will never be able to seek another job or meet a new friend without the negative caricature acting as a barrier," the filing said.

Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.