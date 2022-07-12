Dozens of Republicans demand Biden admin's plan for nationwide power crisis

Every Republican member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee wrote to the Biden administration Tuesday, demanding information on how it plans to address the energy crisis.

The 26 Republicans led by Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington penned the letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, expressing concern that his agency's recent policy agenda could lead to further power issues across the nation.

"We believe the Environmental Protection Agency should also account for its plans and actions to help us assess factors behind both the intermediate and the long-term risks to electric reliability across the nation," the Republicans wrote to Regan in the letter first obtained by Fox News Digital.

"In recent months, you announced a suite of EPA actions to target fossil fueled electric generating units, an ‘EGU strategy,’ to drive the Biden administration’s climate agenda," they continued. "This ‘EGU strategy’ includes many major new regulations now under development or proposed … all of which directly affect power plants that are essential to reliable electric operations."

McMorris Rodgers and the other Energy and Commerce Committee GOP members said the regulations — which target emissions and coal-fired power generation, for example — could place further stress on the U.S. grid at a time when operators are already struggling to provide enough power for consumers in many regions.

The letter noted a recent North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) assessment that said most of the country was at a higher risk of power outages this year due to lower supply. NERC Director of Reliability Assessment and Performance Analysis John Moura said utility companies need to avoid prematurely "retiring generation" in a June interview with Fox News Digital.

The letter also highlighted that the EPA is considering revoking permits for coal plants that produce a total of 50 gigawatts of power generation annually. Such a move would likely lead to a major crisis, the Republicans said.

"At a time of widespread economic and inflationary burdens, the last thing this nation needs are agency actions that press headlong into creating a major electricity crisis," they continued. "Therefore, it is important that Congress have information from EPA to assess how the Agency’s actions are affecting electric grid reliability."

The letter concluded with 11 questions related to the EPA's plans to ensure grid reliability.

In June, Energy and Commerce Republicans wrote similar letters to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with similar questions about grid reliability plans.

The EPA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.