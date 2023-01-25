Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

DOT launches investigation into Southwest Airlines over holiday flight cancellations

Southwest canceled about 16,700 flights over the last 10 days of December

close
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Vice President Cpt. Michael Santoro reacts to the FAA's nationwide technical system outage. video

Airline travelers will feel 'huge' impact from FAA outage: Southwest Cpt. Michael Santoro

Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Vice President Cpt. Michael Santoro reacts to the FAA's nationwide technical system outage.

The Department of Transportation has launched an investigation into Southwest Airlines over thousands of flight cancelations that left millions stranded over the chaotic holiday season. 

A DOT spokesperson told FOX Business it is in the "initial phase of a rigorous and comprehensive investigation" into the airline

Travelers deal with weather cancellations at Dallas Love Field Airport

Southwest Airlines employees assist passengers in locating their luggage after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday w (Reuters/Shelby Tauber / Reuters Photos)

"DOT has made clear to Southwest that it must provide timely refunds and reimbursements and will hold Southwest accountable if it fails to do so," the spokesperson said. 

The department is also investigating whether Southwest executives engaged in "unrealistic scheduling of flights", which is considered an unfair and deceptive practice under federal law. 

JETBLUE, BELOVED FOR ITS SNACKS AND WI-FI, TRIES FIXING ITS FLYING

"DOT will leverage the full extent of its investigative and enforcement power to ensure consumers are protected and this process will continue to evolve as the Department learns more," DOT said. 

Southwest Airlines told FOX Business its holiday flight schedule "was thoughtfully designed and offered to our customers with the backing of a solid plan to operate it, and with ample staffing."

FAA outage causes delays, cancellations at Chicago's Midway Airport

Four Southwest Airlines passenger jets sit at their gates at Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays stemming from a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration has brought departures to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2 (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast / AP Newsroom)

"Our systems and processes became stressed while working to recover from multiple days of flight cancelations across 50 airports in the wake of an unprecedented storm," the airline said. 

"We will continue to cooperate with any inquiry or request from government oversight or elected officials. We’re acutely focused on learning from this event, mitigating the risk of a repeat occurrence, and delivering the hospitality and outstanding service our customers expect from us."

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT TO HAWAII DIVERTED TO LOS ANGELES DUE TO UNRULY PASSENGER

Southwest canceled about 16,700 flights over the last 10 days of December. The meltdown began with a winter storm, but Southwest continued to struggle long after most other airlines had recovered, in part because its crew-scheduling system became overloaded. 

Union officials said they had warned the airline for years about the system, especially after similar but less severe flight disruptions in October 2021.

Dallas-based Southwest eventually resorted to cutting its schedule by about two-thirds to reset crews and planes, which it did successfully.

Southwest

Canceled Southwest Airlines flights appear on the monitors at LAX on Thursday, December 29, 2022.  (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The airline hired consulting firm Oliver Wyman to study what went wrong. CEO Robert Jordan has said the company might speed up spending on some technology upgrades as a result of the crisis, but that he wants to complete the review first.

Southwest said this month that the cancellations will cost it up to $825 million in lost revenue and higher expenses including premium pay for employees and reimbursing customers for hotels and alternate flights. As a result, the company is expected to post a fourth-quarter loss when it reports results on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The airline is also dealing with damage to its reputation for customer service. Analysts believe some customers may avoid Southwest for a short time, although airlines have usually bounced back quickly from other service failures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 