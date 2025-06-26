DoorDash driver says it was an ‘extremely big honor’ to stand behind Trump at ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ event

In an exclusive interview, Maliki Krieski, a mother, small business owner and DoorDash delivery driver who stood behind President Donald Trump during an event promoting the "Big, Beautiful Bill" on Thursday, told Fox News Digital that it was an "extremely big honor" to support the president’s bill.

She shared why the bill is so important to her.

As a mother of three living in Wisconsin, Krieski said she uses her DoorDash income to help pay for her son Jacob’s medical treatments for type 1 diabetes. She said that the "No Tax on Tips" provision in the Big, Beautiful Bill would mean "thousands of more dollars" for her family and for Jacob’s treatment.

"Every tax season, you know, tips are a huge part of what we bring in as drivers. So, paying taxes on that for myself means that several thousand dollars are going right back to the government," she explained. "So, for me personally, it would mean the opportunity to buy the stuff he needs and be able to support our family that much quicker and that much sooner."

"It was an extremely big honor to go today," she said. "Being able to be there and really have a hand and let the president and the world know how important that no tax on tips is, for our family and for other families across the United States was extremely important."

"I was very, very honored and humbled to be able to be part of the group that was on stage," she added.

Krieski said that in advocating in support of no tax on tips she has met many others, including college students, parents and others, who like her, would benefit incredibly from the Big, Beautiful Bill’s no tax on tips provision.

"We've all got somebody who's important to us, we've got family, we've got people that are reliant on us bringing in a household income," she explained. "So, driving and having the no tax on tips brings more money in for those who are working in those industries."

Though she found herself standing behind the president, Krieski said that she does not consider herself a very political person. For her it is about advocating not only for her family and colleagues but for her entire community.

"I absolutely love being a driver and dashing," she said. "Being able to bring different food items and groceries, medications to the people who otherwise would not be able to get them is huge. Again, it's really about helping people all over the United States, and it's really about helping each other. And so, it grows our local economies in a huge way to be able to support these small business owners and these restaurants."

"This bill is very, very important to many industries, like you saw today. Trump did a very good job of representing several different industries and showing the various reasons why this is important to all the American people," she said, adding, "I don't take it so much as a political stance as what I take it as very important to all Americans."