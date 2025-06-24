Trump tells Congress: No one goes on vacation until the 'big, beautiful bill' is done

As President Donald Trump's July 4 deadline to pass his "big, beautiful bill" ticks closer, it doesn't look like Congress will be leaving Capitol Hill anytime soon in the midst of a high-stakes workplace environment.

Via a Truth Social post Tuesday morning, the president announced that not a single lawmaker is permitted to take their summer vacation until the spending package is done and passed.

"To my friends in the Senate, lock yourself in a room if you must, don’t go home, and GET THE DEAL DONE THIS WEEK," Trump wrote. "Work with the House so they can pick it up, and pass it, IMMEDIATELY. NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE."

Though some Republicans are reportedly skeptical about the chamber's ability to get an approved measure on President Trump's desk by Independence Day, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., posted on Tuesday saying "failure is not an option."

"By placing this historic bill on [Trump's] desk by the Fourth of July, Republicans will be ensuring that future generations of Americans can live in safety and prosperity," Thune also wrote on X.

The seemingly high-pressure, results-first mindsets being touted by GOP leaders are thus raising questions about how political rhetoric can ripple into workplace decisions, culture and urgency.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has long been pushing for far deeper cuts in the package, far beyond the goal of $1.5 trillion set in the House’s offering and the pursuit of $2 trillion in cuts in the Senate’s package to begin putting a major dent in the nation’s deficit.

The national debt – which measures what the U.S. owes its creditors – rose to $36,215,873,428,835.86 as of June 23, according to the latest numbers published by the Treasury Department. That is up about $1.1 billion from the figure reported the previous day.

"Now that we have made PEACE abroad, we must finish the job here at home by passing ‘THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ and getting the Bill to my desk, ASAP," Trump's Truth Social post continued.

"It will be a Historic Present for THE GREAT PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, as we begin the Celebration of our Country’s 250th Birthday. We are finally entering our Golden Age," he continued, "which will bring unprecedented Safety, Security, and Prosperity for ALL of our Citizens."

The "big, beautiful bill" is projected to increase the debt by $3 trillion, with interest, or $5 trillion if made permanent, according to estimates.

An analysis of the House-passed bill by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects it would add more than $2.4 trillion to primary deficits before interest over 10 years, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), a nonprofit public policy organization.

The massive spending package being considered by a Republican-controlled Congress aims to address a number of issues, including tax policy, border security and immigration, defense, energy production, the debt limit and adjustments to SNAP and Medicaid.

FOX Business' Eric Revell, Fox News' Alex Miller and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.