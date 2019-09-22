Trump touts US investment relationship with India in massive Houston rally

President Donald Trump said that India has never invested in the U.S. like it is doing today and said he wants to strengthen the two nation's "cherished bonds" during a rally with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Organizers expected roughly 50,000 people to attend the "Howdy Modi" rally at Houston's NRG Stadium.

"We welcome India's growing investments right here in the Lone Star state. Nations around the world are investing in the United States because they know we have the best economy and best workers in world.We want to thank everybody and India has never invested in the US like it is doing today, and I want to say it’s reciprocal because we’re doing the same thing in India," Trump said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ President Donald Trump stands on stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston, during a "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

He focused on the countries' investments in each other and highlighted the first-ever NBA games to be played in India in October. The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will face off in two preseason games in Mumbai.

"We are committed to ensuring Indian people have access to greatest products in the world. ... Very soon, India will have access to another world-class American product, NBA basketball. ... Am I invited, Mr. PM? I may come, be careful I may," Trump said.

Trump also discussed the states' cooperation on energy. In fact, foreign energy investments in India hit $85 billion, a 12% jump, under Modi.

Trump touted the two nations' "even stronger security partnership" since American companies' defense sales to India reached $18 billion over the last decade.