Disney's Marvel scrubs Israeli background of Jewish character for upcoming movie

Marvel Entertainment is making headlines in the Jewish press for changing the identity of a longtime Israeli character for her appearance in its forthcoming movie, "Captain America: Brave New World."

The superhero that received an update is Ruth Bat-Seraph, first introduced in Marvel comics over 40 years ago as an agent to the Mossad, Israel's international intelligence agency. She was a mutant with an alter-ego named Sabra, which is a Hebrew term for anyone born in Israel.

The Times of Israel reported that Disney, which owns Marvel, fell under fire from anti-Israeli activists in 2022 when it announced it would feature Sabra in the new "Captain America" film, played by Israeli actress Shira Haas.

The studio said in a later statement that it would be "taking a different approach to the character Sabra" for the movie set for release on Valentine's Day next year.

Now, Marvel is under fire from pro-Israel activists, who accuse the studio of bending to political pressure and "erasing" Sabra's Israeli identity.

In an announcement accompanying the release of the movie's trailer last week, there is no mention of Sabra, but only the character's original name, Ruth Bat-Seraph. There is also no mention of Israel or the Mossad, as Ruth Bat-Seraph is instead described as "a former Black Widow" that is now a "high-ranking U.S. government official."

Pro-Israel activist Hen Mazzig blasted the changes on X, accusing Marvel of erasing "the only Israeli superhero." In an op-ed for The Jerusalem Post, he wrote, "The erasure of Sabra’s Jewish identity is also a slap in the face to the American Jews who literally invented the comic book superhero genre."

Neither Disney nor Marvel immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.