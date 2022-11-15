Disney hosts ‘cultural journey’ for staff featuring two-spirit drag queen

The Walt Disney Company recently hosted a "cultural journey" celebrating Native American Heritage Month that featured a two-spirit, basket-weaving drag queen.

Disney’s Native Americans & Allies Together with Vision (NAATV), a companywide employee group, hosted the online event, "A Cultural Journey with Geo Soctomah Neptune," on Nov. 1, according to a screenshot of the private event tweeted by Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute who verified the event with a source inside the company.

"Recently featured on Netflix’s ‘Getting Curious’ with Jonathan Van Ness, Geo Soctomah Neptune is a member of the Passamaquoddy tribe, a basketmaker, drag queen, an activist, educator, and Two-Spirit – an Indigenous, cultural, spiritual, and gender role that holds the sacred space between masculine and feminine energies, a carrier of tradition, and teacher of youth," the event description states.

"Through their experiences, Geo will give a presentation on what it means to be Two-Spirit, being a designated Master Basketweaver, and their activism which enables them to travel the world to educate about issues faced by Indigenous people," it adds.

Neptune made history in Maine in 2020 for becoming the first openly transgender person elected to public office in the state after the former art teacher was elected to the Indian Township school board.

Neptune has performed under the drag name Lyzz Bien, NBC News reported in 2016. Neptune opened up about being two-spirit to the outlet at the time.

"We balance two polarities, two energies in our bodies, two energies in the same spiritual place," Neptune said. "Those two polarities are not supposed to be able to coexist, but that’s why Two-Spirit people exist. We bring them into balance."

Disney did not respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.