Disney bashes Florida's parental rights bill but offers cruise to countries where homosexuality is illegal

Disney has promised help repeal Florida’s new parental rights law that it claims is anti-LGBTQ, despite doing business in multiple countries where homosexuality and gay marriage are illegal.

Disney has faced LGBTQ backlash and employee walkouts in protest of the company's delayed response in condemning the Republican-backed Parental Rights in Education law, which bans teachers from giving classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade.

DISNEY EXPOSED: LEAKED VIDEOS SHOW OFFICIALS PUSHING LGBT AGENDA, SAYS DESANTIS WANTS TO ‘ERASE’ GAY KIDS

Disney announced Monday after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law that it is "committed to supporting the national and state organizations" that are working to have it repealed or struck down in court.

"The 'Don't Say Gay' bill should never have been passed and should never have been signed into law," the Walt Disney Company said in a statement, using a term for the bill that has been coined by progressives. "We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

However, Disney is still doing business is multiple countries that discriminate against LGBTQ people. Disney Cruise Lines, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, offers a 9-night Southern Caribbean cruise, starting at $3,870 per person, which sails this July to Antigua, Dominica and St. Maarten.

In Antigua, same-sex sexual activity carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison. Same-sex marriage is also illegal, and there are no laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

In Dominica, same-sex sexual activity is also illegal and carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Same-sex marriages are also illegal on the island, and there are no laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

In St. Maarten, a constituent country of the Netherlands, performing same-sex marriages on the island is illegal, and it is prohibited to change one’s legal gender.

The Disney cruise was first flagged on Twitter by Republican pollster Logan Dobson.

Disney did not respond to FOX Business’ inquiries about whether it plans to sever ties with those countries, or if it plans to support organizations that lobby for LGBTQ rights in those countries, similar to its pledge Monday.