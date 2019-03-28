Devin Nunes: Submitting criminal referral against FBI, DOJ over Russia probe

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Thursday that he’s ready to submit criminal referrals to the Justice Department, and accused the FBI and DOJ of making false claims while investigating alleged Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 election.

“The FBI and DOJ falsely claimed that this investigation didn’t begin until late July,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “We now know for certain that that’s not true. We are still trying to get to the bottom of that. Of course there’s still documents that need to come out.”

But Nunes said they are “now drafting a criminal referral.”

“I think we’re prepared now to submit our first criminal referral,” he said. "We think it will grab everybody that we need to grab to make sure that there’s a proper investigation done.”

Nunes added that as more information surfaces, “we may have to supplement that down the road.” However, he expects the referral delivery by next week.