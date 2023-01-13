Devin Nunes rips top Democrats after ‘Twitter Files’ bombshell on Russia collusion: ‘Fools’

After warning of major flaws in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation in 2018, Truth Social CEO and former California Congressman Devin Nunes reacted to the latest "Twitter Files" release which validate his original concerns around top Democrats peddling a false Russian bot narrative.

"They should be embarrassed. They should be ashamed. It's the same people that were there in 2017 and 2018. They're still there today. They don't apologize. They look like fools, they are fools," Nunes said in an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. "And hopefully, maybe someday they'll just wake up and be ashamed of themselves, and I don't know, just get a new job or something."

Nunes’ comments come just hours after journalist Matt Taibbi unveiled part 14 of the Twitter Files on Thursday, diving into the "Russiagate lies" and how he says a "fake tale of Russian bots" helped Democrats denounce the famous Nunes memo about flaws in the Trump-Russia investigation.

Emails and memos show that high-powered Democrats, such as Rep. Adam Schiff , D-Calif., and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., peddled a narrative of Russian bots despite being told directly by Twitter that there wasn't a connection to the Kremlin.

"The collusion is right in front of our eyes," Nunes had warned host Maria Bartiromo in February 2018. "Just because you hire a lawyer who hires a firm, who hires a former British spy to make contacts with Russians, that means that you were colluding with the Russians."

And later in September of that same year, Nunes said Democrats and mainstream media were "so focused on drinking the Russian Kool-Aid."

Emails obtained by Taibbi show Twitter had discovered no Kremlin source for other hashtags that mainstream and liberal media outlets blamed on sinister Russian activity – though Democrats kept pushing that storyline.

"It actually shows what Twitter knew, when they knew it, what they were talking about. And clearly, Adam Schiff, who we knew at the time always lied, but this is proof of that, that he knew there was nothing there. They knew it wasn't Russian bots," Nunes said Friday. "And then my Senator Feinstein, of all people, who was also doing the same thing, and when Twitter came back and said, hey, there's nothing there. They doubled down and basically tried to get Twitter to lie and make something up."

While the newest "Twitter Files" gives "a little bit of clarity and closure to a dark chapter in American history," according to Nunes, he claimed people would be shocked now by his original memo.

"We had all the crooks at the FBI, all the dirty cops... that were also clearly trying to stop that memo from coming out. In spite of all of that, Twitter still came in at the time and said, ‘Look, we don't have any information here, any evidence that the Russians are behind the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag that was trending on social media at the time,’" the former congressman said. "We now have evidence that [Schiff and Feinstein] were getting the same briefings and the same information."

The Truth Social CEO also chimed in on the Department of Justice’s recent special counsel announcement detailing plans to investigate President Biden for classified documents found in his personal possession.

Nunes argued the revelations show how "senile" the president is starting to become.

"He's always said a lot of stupid things, but look, this is beyond the pale in the sense that if you juxtapose the difference between Trump, who never touched the documents, they went to Mar-a-Lago, he was the President of the United States, they never could name what documents they were, and I think what you're starting to see is the corruption that we have at the archives," Nunes said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland selected Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney, to lead the investigation. But Nunes warned the GOP to keep a close eye as the case against Biden develops.

"I think the Republicans better check in. He has a lot of explaining to do because he was involved in the letter that was from the FBI to the public that said that we were going to endanger national security if we released the memo at the time," the former congressman said.

"Nobody should be celebrating any of this madness," he continued. "There should have never been a special council for Trump. Obviously, what they're doing to Biden, they've now appointed somebody who has a lot of questions to answer. This special counsel, although they say he's a Republican, he should be questioned on his ties to the Russia hoax."

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.