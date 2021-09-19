Dems support Florida landowner evicting unvaccinated tenants

After months of pushing to halt evictions for tenants hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, progressives have found themselves on the side of the landlord when it comes to vaccine mandates.

Occupy Democrats, a progressive activist group, raised eyebrows last week after tweeting support for landlords who are evicting unvaccinated tenants.

"BREAKING: A large Florida landlord announces that he will begin requiring all new and existing tenants to provide proof of COVID vaccination, saying, ‘You don't want to get vaccinated? You have to move, and if you don't, we will evict you.’ RT IF YOU SUPPORT THE LANDLORD’S MOVE!" the group tweeted.

Occupy Democrats was referring to a Sun-Sentinel story about Santiago A. Alvarez, a South Florida landlord who is requiring proof of vaccination for all new leases and renewals. The group's tweet came less than two months after they hailed Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., for camping out on the U.S. Capitol steps to protest the end of the federal eviction moratorium.

The moratorium on evictions ended Aug. 26 after a 6-3 vote by the Supreme Court, putting millions of renters at risk of eviction.

Critics on both sides of the aisle accused Occupy Democrats of playing politics on the issue.