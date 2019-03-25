Democrats will resort to plan B to continue the Mueller investigation: Senator Rounds

With the Mueller investigation completed, President Trump has seemingly won a major political victory as Attorney General William Barr released a statement saying there was no collusion with Russia.

However, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s announcement that the investigation is complete and he will not pursue any further indictments does not mean the president's critics are satisfied.

"I think our colleagues on the other side of the aisle decided a long time ago that as the Mueller investigation moved forward, they figured there was a very high percentage that there would be some sort of a determination of collusion," Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said on FOXBusiness' “Bulls & Bears” Monday. “I think now they're going to have to go to Plan B. And I don't think Plan B says anything like let's just work on the other stuff. I think Plan B for them is let's continue the investigation, let's be critical of the report.”

Rounds added that continuing the investigation will result in money and time being taken away from key issues the country faces such as dealing with a crumbling infrastructure system.

Trump made addressing failing infrastructure a key point in his 2016 campaign and in an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, the president said if the Democrats come to the table he's willing to work with them on a bipartisan solution to infrastructure.