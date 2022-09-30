Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Democrats' 'war' on fossil fuels has created America's inflation crisis: Rep. Buddy Carter

Repubicans vow to strengthen US economy by cutting spending, unleashing American energy

close
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., criticizes the Biden administration’s domestic energy strategy, arguing that they need to ‘unleash’ American fossil fuels to relieve inflation.  video

Democrats' 'war' on fossil fuels has created America’s inflation crisis: Rep. Buddy Carter

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., criticizes the Biden administration’s domestic energy strategy, arguing that they need to ‘unleash’ American fossil fuels to relieve inflation. 

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., slammed the Biden administration for their self-serving spending and energy policies, arguing Democrats have provoked America's inflation problem.

REP. BUDDY CARTER: Look, with all due respect to crunching the numbers, and I do appreciate this, and I know it is important, what I'm hearing in the district, what people are telling us is that they are hurting. It's grocery prices are too high. Gas prices are too high. So what are we going to do about it in the Republican Party? We've got to plan our commitment to America. 

Long Beach power lines

LONG BEACH, CALIF. - AUG. 16, 2022. The sun sets behind power lines on a warm afternoon in Long Beach, California.  ((Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

We're going to make an America that's strong, an economy that's strong. We're going to cut the spending. We've got to stop sending money out. That is what's causing inflation. Too many dollars chasing after too few products. We've got to address the regulatory process. And most importantly, we've got to unleash American energy. That's what's got us into the mess we're in right now is this attack on fossil fuels, its war on fossil fuel the Biden administration started. 

SOARING INFLATION DRIVES MORE AMERICANS TO LIVE PAYCHECK TO PAYCHECK DESPITE 5.1% INCREASE IN WAGES

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., discusses the U.S. economy as the Biden administration continues to assure Americans that inflation is under control on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Biden admin must stop sending money out and exasperating inflation: Rep. Buddy Carter

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., discusses the U.S. economy as the Biden administration continues to assure Americans that inflation is under control on ‘Mornings with Maria.’