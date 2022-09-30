Democrats' 'war' on fossil fuels has created America’s inflation crisis: Rep. Buddy Carter

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., slammed the Biden administration for their self-serving spending and energy policies, arguing Democrats have provoked America's inflation problem.

REP. BUDDY CARTER: Look, with all due respect to crunching the numbers, and I do appreciate this, and I know it is important, what I'm hearing in the district, what people are telling us is that they are hurting. It's grocery prices are too high. Gas prices are too high. So what are we going to do about it in the Republican Party? We've got to plan our commitment to America.

We're going to make an America that's strong, an economy that's strong. We're going to cut the spending. We've got to stop sending money out. That is what's causing inflation. Too many dollars chasing after too few products. We've got to address the regulatory process. And most importantly, we've got to unleash American energy. That's what's got us into the mess we're in right now is this attack on fossil fuels, its war on fossil fuel the Biden administration started.

