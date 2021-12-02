Democrats’ spending bill is ‘bankrupting’ America: Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told "Mornings with Maria" Thursday that the Democrats’ spending bill is "bankrupting" our country, after Republicans threatened a government shutdown over the party’s vaccine mandates if the legislation doesn’t pass.



CONGRESS IN FOR DRAMATIC DECEMBER, WITH DRASTIC DEADLINES FROM DEBT LIMIT TO DEFENSE

RAND PAUL: When we passed the last spending bill in September, we knew this date was coming. The Democrats have done nothing. They've not introduced a spending bill, and I don't even think it's passed the House yet… they're going to do it on the last day. Well, things in the Senate take about a week to pass, and that's the normal procedure around here… that includes amendments. If they want to force it through with no amendments and they want to do it in a short period of time, they have to have unanimous consent. Well, a lot of us don't consent… just because the Democrats are incompetent and haven't brought it forward that we should speed up time to let them spend more money that is bankrupting our country.

…

The debt ceiling is the same way; we move the debt ceiling back two months, about a month ago or so, it's going to be coming up in the next week or two. They've had plenty of time to go to committee, to do all the things they need to do to do it through reconciliation. Instead, they're going to wait to the last minute and ask people like me, who are dead set against raising the debt ceiling, like, say, ‘Oh, can you pretty, pretty please speed it up and let only Democrats pass this?’ No. If they want to raise the debt ceiling, they ought to do it. They've had plenty of time to do it. This is all on Democrats, it’s their incompetence in getting anything done. These people couldn't run a 7-Eleven, much less the government.

