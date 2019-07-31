Democrats hit back against Trump tariffs in debate: 'He betrayed American families'

During the second Democratic debate in Detroit on Wednesday night, some candidates pushed against the slew of tariffs that President Trump has levied against China, as well as traditional American allies.

“He betrayed the American people, he betrayed American families, and he will lose this election,” said Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii., also said she would not keep Trump’s China tariffs -- a 25 percent tax on goods worth $250 billion -- in place if she won the election next November, citing the “ravaging and devastating effect” they’ve had on farmers and manufacturers across the country.

Last week, the Trump administration rolled out a second aid package worth $16 billion to help those caught in the crosshairs of the trade war, which began more than a year ago.