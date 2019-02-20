Democrats have been living in a utopian fantasyland since the midterms: Kennedy

The Democrats have been living in a utopian fantasyland ever since the midterms, but as more eager know-it-alls enter the presidential sweepstakes it’s obviously someone's going to need to return from cloud cuckoo land.

In order to become a real presidential contender, you have to differentiate yourself. Everyone on the left has been doing their best Bernie Sanders impression touting both the green new deal and medicare-for-all, but at some point when push comes to shove and someone in the party has to do the hard math this Socialist charade will crash.

Anyone can be a theoretical commie sheep - just ask Kirsten Gillibrand, Corey Booker and Kamala Harris - but to be a standout, you have to bust out a little skepticism, even if it shows cracks in the dangerously left party line.

The problem is people in congress, particularly the ones running for president, are not aspirationalists. They're not influencers or facilitators. They are *legislators* who have the ability to take our money by force and pay for things we neither need or want. By and large they're not very good with that basic task which, as an institution, makes them wildly unpopular. So they try and give a little handout to everyone hoping for political traction.

That is immature and short sighted, and a few people like Dick Durbin, Amy Klobuchar and Howard Schultz are starting to realize it takes more than pornographic promises to fix problems.

Our health insurance system was already built on the Medicare model, and that's what made it suck. Obamacare only made things worse. Infecting a sick system with more government will kill it, and I'm not willing to let congress cross the event horizon to extinguish our economy.

The Green New Deal wants to be everything: a jobs plan, a health care bill, an environmental manifesto. And that's what makes it just one thing: utter garbage.