Democrats building impeachment case: Rep. Mark Green

Republicans took to criticizing Wednesday’s testimony from Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, saying it was an attempt to distract from the high-stakes summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

Continue Reading Below

Representatives Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio, ranking members of the House Oversight Committee, said the hearing was not only a distraction, but “step one in the Democrats’ crazy efforts to impeach the president of the United States.”

Representative Mark Green of Tennessee, one of the Republicans who questioned Cohen, decried the committee’s actions to FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

“My perspective is [the Democrats] took a fake dossier and made an FBI investigation and now they are taking a fake witness--a guy who has lied multiple times, perjured himself to Congress, lied to the IRS, lied to financial institutions-- this fake witness in order to get some impeachment started on the president,” Green said on Thursday. “That is really what they going for. They are building a case to impeach the president. This is a strategic move for them for 2020.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

When asked whether the hearing diminished Trump’s ability to cut a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Green assured that “no one understands how to make a deal like Donald Trump does.”