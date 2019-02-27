Michael Cohen hearing is a "charade and sham," attorney Harmeet Dhillon says

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Trump, testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday before the newly Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee, describing his former boss as a “racist” and “con-man.”

Republican lawmakers repeatedly questioned Cohen’s credibility as he had pled guilty and was convicted of lying to Congress in 2018. Cohen attempted to absolve himself of past crimes by stating, “I have lied, but I am not a liar. I have done bad things, but I am not a bad man.”

Attorney and RNC Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon called the hearing “one of the saddest spectacles I’ve ever seen as a citizen,” describing the Democrats’ attempt to distract from Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.

Dhillon told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Wednesday that “[the Democrats] are doing their split-screen scheme to immediately and directly undermine the president with this charade and sham of a hearing, at the same time the president is trying to do something very historic and important for the world.”

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, a ranking member of the committee, said he filed a criminal referral, claiming Cohen illegally lobbied on behalf of foreign entities.