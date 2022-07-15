Democrats' attempts to 'intimidate' pro-life Americans will not work: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, condemned the Biden administration's calculated "intimidation" methods against pro-life Americans and the Supreme Court, Friday, arguing on "Mornings with Maria" that their efforts will be unsuccessful because the American people "get it."

REP. JIM JORDAN: The intimidation by the left and the left's attempt to intimidate the Supreme Court and intimidate pro-life Americans. I've never seen anything like this. There have been 50 crisis pregnancy centers and churches that have been attacked, vandalized, in some cases set on fire in just 10 weeks. So that is how concerted this effort is to go after the Supreme Court tried to bully and intimidate the court and pro-life people…

This is all an effort to intimidate. I don't think it's going to work because the American people get it. They appreciate what the Supreme Court did in respecting the Constitution and the sanctity of life. They don't appreciate these intimidation tactics, the intimidation tactics they are seeing from the left all the way up to I mean, think about this. We actually had an assassination attempt on a sitting justice of the United States Supreme Court. And Nancy Pelosi waited days after that until she passed legislation to protect the justices' families. That's how ridiculous this has gotten from the left.

