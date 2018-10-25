Democrats are locked into contempt and hate: Varney

Explosive devices discovered. Shock and dismay. It’s come to this: Bombs sent to two former presidents. Just 24 hours ago, our toxic politics took a new and very unsettling turn.

It could have been a moment for reflection. A moment to think: Is this us?

A somber and serious President Trump delivered a calming message: "We have to unify," he said. He called on journalists to "set a civil tone."

The call for civility fell on deaf ears. Top Democrats put out a harsh message: Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Schumer rejected the president's call for unity. They blamed him for the bombs. In a joint statement, they said the president condones violence. It was the perfect opportunity to calm things down, to step back.

But they didn't.

Same story with the media: It’s Trump's fault.

This is Trump Derangement Syndrome: They detest our president. When bombs appear, our country does not need incendiary statements from political leaders. Don't stir the pot. It’s dangerous. And coming after the assassination attempt on Steve Scalise, it’s downright irresponsible.

It is also a losing political strategy. The Democrats don't seem to realize that trashing Justice Cavanaugh turned decent people off. They don't seem to realize that open borders in the face of an invasion, is unacceptable to most voters. And now they reject civility and co-operation in the face of a bombing campaign. Trump Derangement Syndrome: They can't help themselves. They are locked into contempt and hate.

We could go back to the provocative comments from Maxine Waters and Eric Holder, or the personal harassment of Republicans, or some of the things the president has said: We could rehash it all.