Jay Inslee: Trump is 'simply wrong' to say wind turbines cause cancer

article

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said President Trump is wrong to think wind turbines cause cancer.

Continue Reading Below

"Donald Trump is simply wrong. He says wind turbines cause cancer. We know they cause jobs," he said during the Wednesday's Democratic debate.

Inslee called for investing in clean energy jobs and said the U.S. should move to "put people to work in the jobs of the present and the future."

"We know we can put millions of people to work in the clean energy jobs of the future," the governor said, adding that the U.S. must "lead the world and invent the future."

Inslee also said he is a big supporter of the role of unions in the work force.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"I’ve got a plan to reinvigorate collective bargaining, so we can increase raise wages finally," he said, while also remarking that he's marched with members of the Service Employees International Union.

The union, which touts two million members, tweeted during the debate, "We must take immediate, bold action on climate change and hold the corporations responsible for rampant pollution accountable. The new jobs created in a green economy must be good, union jobs that people can raise a family on!"