$1.9T COVID stimulus a 'Trojan horse' for socialism: Rep. Matt Gaetz

The $1.9T COVID-19 stimulus bill is a "Trojan horse" for socialism, according to Rep. Matt Gaetz.

His comments come on the heels of White House press secretary Jen Psaki hailing the relief bill as "the most progressive piece of legislation in history."

The Florida congressman told FOX Business 'Mornings with Maria' that "this is only the beginning" of inflation in the U.S. as a consequence of printing more money. He also explained that more stimulus is going to put the U.S. dollar in "more jeopardy than it is today."

Rep. Matt Gaetz: "It is a Trojan horse for socialism, it is everything Democrats have wanted wrapped and branded in coronavirus so that people are scared into voting for it.

And the point that was made by your financial panel earlier is entirely correct. This is only the beginning. And we are about to see massive inflation in this country as a consequence of no real pressure against the printing of money.

The only reason that we haven't seen that inflation yet, one, we've had downward pressure as a result of the lower cost of transmitting data. Second, the dollar continues... to be very attractive globally for people to acquire. And I think that as we roll into the second and third rounds of stimulus, you put the dollar as the global reserve currency in more jeopardy than it is today."

