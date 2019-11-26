Expand / Collapse search
Mark Cuban buys Democracy.com - what does it mean for 2020?

Cuban told FOX Business he has "no plans" for the site

By FOXBusiness
Billionaire Mark Cuban told FOX Business he currently has "no plans" for his recent acquisition of the domain name Democracy.com.

Cuban said on Tuesday that he had "no plans at all" for the website, which will now direct users to his personal site.

Mark Cuban attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic) (Getty)

"Someone emailed me that it was available. So it was chance," he told FOX Business, adding that it's too early to jump to any conclusions about what could be at stake in the 2020 election.

The Dallas Mavericks owner told Yahoo Finance he bought Democracy.com "so it wouldn't be used by someone with a political agenda."

Democracy.com was previously run by a group that connected people with politicians and advocacy groups. Creator Talmage Cooley ran out of funds for the project in February and had to sell the domain name, Yahoo Finance reported.

Thepresident.com is another domain name that redirects to Cuban's website, markcubancompanies.com.

Cuban has previously expressed interest in running for president, and criticized Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren while speaking with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo earlier this month.

Cuban, known for his role as a "Shark Tank" investor, is worth an estimated $4.1 billion. He got his big break when he sold his software company MicroSolutions for $6 million in 1990.

