Trump expected at Davos with top trade advisers: Official

As of now, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to lead the US delegation

Political analyst Ron Meyer discusses his predictions for 2020, the passage of USMCA and the China trade deal.

President Trump is expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later in January, a White House official told FOX Business.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to lead the U.S. delegation, which will also include Ivanka Trump, presidential adviser Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ros, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Trump withdrew from last year's forum amid the prolonged federal government shutdown, so Mnuchin led the delegation.

The forum will run from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24. Congress will have been back in session for several weeks.

President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the World Economic Forum, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Davos. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended 2019's forum but is not on the list this year.

This year's event will focus on globalization.

"We're in a new economic era: Globalization 4.0," says the forum's website. "This is the theme of Davos 2019, which will bring together leaders from every sector and every part of the world to discuss how to cooperate on the challenges ahead."

The president delivered an address during the 2018 forum.

