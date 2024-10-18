Dave Ramsey announces his endorsement for president, delivers message for those who try to cancel him

Finance guru, mentor and syndicated radio personality Dave Ramsey announced his endorsement for former President Trump – challenging listeners who disagree with him to try to cancel him.

"I'm looking at ideas and which idea lands on which side of the aisle," Ramsey said. "Where am I most likely to get a tax policy that I like? Where am I most likely to get an immigration policy I like? Where am I most likely to get a foreign policy I like? Where am I most likely to get a gun policy I like? A climate change policy I like? A woke policy I like? That I agree with."

"And I can check those boxes very clearly, very quickly on these two candidates," he said. "So I'm going to tell you, I'm voting for Donald Trump. Because I checked those boxes and more of them are on that side than the other."

INSIDE DAVE RAMSEY'S CHAT WITH TRUMP ON THE US ECONOMY: ‘VERY DIRECT AND VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE’

Ramsey, the CEO of Ramsey Solutions and radio and co-host of "The Ramsey Show," contended that some of his listeners may never listen to him again following his endorsement.

"That's okay. I can deal with that. That has happened to me for 30 years," he said.

Others may try to cancel him, Ramsey said, saying that would be impossible since he owns the show.

"People have threatened me like, 'I'm going to cancel you.' That's hard to do. I own the show and so you're not going to get to cancel me," he said. "So you can leave, but you can't cancel me."

WATCH:

The Dave Ramsey Show has over 18 million weekly listeners and is broadcast on Sirius XM and iHeartRadio.

The financial expert recently made headlines during a sit-down chat with Trump, titled "Can Trump’s Plan Clean Up America’s Financial Mess?"

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

The nearly 25 minute interview, uploaded on their YouTube channel, Ramsey discussed inflation, U.S. energy dominance, real estate and the president’s two assassination attempts.

Ramsey reportedly has also reached out to the Harris campaign for an interview with the vice president. In a TikTok caption, he wrote that he’ll "do the same thing with Vice President Harris if I get the chance."