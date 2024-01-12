Dave Portnoy roasts a Biden re-election in 2024: 'Not capable'

Dave Portnoy got candid on Friday over a potential Biden-Trump rematch in the 2024 election and where his current presidential support stands.

"He's a walking vegetable. And that has nothing to do with being Republican [or] Democrat. But when you need help walking off a stage after you give a speech, it's probably time to call it quits," Portnoy responded when asked on his opinion of President Biden by "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney.

"If you were running a company, Stuart, and you cared about the bottom line and making money," he continued, "you would not put somebody who clearly has cognitive disabilities in charge of your company. Again, it's old, it's sad, but it is insane that somebody who is clearly impaired is the President of the United States."

The Barstool Sports founder didn’t stop his criticism of Biden there, he also argued that the current president isn’t capable of handling another four years in office.

"He's not capable of being president for another 20 seconds," Portnoy said. "The issue is there are people who are pulling the strings behind him, clearly, who are making the decisions. I don't know who those people are. They have the power and they don't want to give it up. But there's absolutely no way he should be president."

Biden, who turned 81 years old in November, has consistently held several closed-door meetings with his top donors to alleviate their concerns heading into the 2024 election, including worries about his age and energy, according to a report.

The president's attempts to suppress their anxieties have occurred since the launch of his re-election campaign last spring. The meetings have taken place at the White House and included at least six sessions, each consisting of between four and eight people, and have covered an array of issues, such as how to handle former President Trump if he wins the Republican nomination and abortion rights.

Portnoy called it a "disgrace" that Biden is running for re-election in 2024.

"The man cannot find his way off a stage. He's also like a blabbering old uncle," Portnoy said. "You don't even know what he's talking about half the time."

However, the Barstool Sports patriarch additionally noted that Donald Trump "wouldn’t be [his] first pick" for president, either.

"I think he's intentionally divisive. Despite my rough exterior, I want to bring this country together. I think he's vindictive, like I am, which is fine when you're running a media company. But when you're president, you do have to build relationships," Portnoy explained.

"If he's president," he continued to reflect, "I just hope the country can move together as one. I don't know how realistic that is, because he's a lightning rod. Fair or unfair, he breaks people's brains. They get so caught up in how much they hate him, my dad included, they can't see reality."

A recent Suffolk University poll found that among Iowa voters likely to participate in Monday's GOP presidential caucuses, Trump stands at 54% support, with Nikki Haley at 20% and Ron DeSantis at 13%.

FOX News’ Joe Schoffstall and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.