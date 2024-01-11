Stuart Varney: Trump turned in a 'remarkable performance' at Fox News' town hall

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed Trump's Fox News town hall in Iowa on Wednesday night, lauding the former president for his relaxed manner while being funny, and for polishing his language without changing his policies.

STUART VARNEY: Last night Donald Trump appeared for an hour-long Fox town hall.

I watched. I broke all my bedtime rules, and I'm glad I did.

TRUMP ON POTENTIAL 2024 VP PICK: ‘I KNOW WHO IT’S GOING TO BE'

Trump turned in a remarkable performance. It's not so much what he said, it's how he said it.

Trump was relaxed, comfortable, open to all questions, and funny.

He didn't look or sound like a dictator. Hardly an insult all night.

I thought he was softening his image. Polishing his language without changing his policies.

FOX BUSINESS POLL: TRUMP OVER 50% SUPPORT FOR FIRST TIME IN IOWA

He seems to be doing what many Republicans want him to do.

Keep the policies that were so successful, but change the style that turned so many people off.

He was engaged in Iowa last night, even though he's been flying all over the country.

Twelve hours later, he's engaged in a New York courtroom, and he doesn't look tired.

He's not slurring his words, and he's not losing his train of thought.

EXCLUSIVE TOWN HALL WITH DONALD TRUMP CONCLUDED WITH REMARKS ON NATO, PREVENTING FOREIGN WARS

He has that priceless political asset. He's entertaining and he's easy to watch.

What a contrast with President Biden.

