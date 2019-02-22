Venezuelan crisis leaves two dead near Brazilian border

Venezuelans soldiers opened fire in clash over humanitarian delivery aid that left at least two dead and 14 wounded at the Brazilian border on Friday.

The soldiers fired at civilians after opposition to embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro tried to bring in aid from the southern border.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen West commented on the attack telling FOX Business, “They seemingly are given a blind eye and a pass to this socialist dictator.” He continued to say, “We should all be speaking out about this.”

Saturday marks the deadline Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has set to get aid into the country. Maduro has closed the border with Brazil and says Colombia crossings could be next.