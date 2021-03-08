Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

COVID relief bill a Democrat ‘wish list’: Sen. Grassley

The Iowa senator said Biden's coronavirus relief bill 'could have been bipartisan'

close
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R- Iowa, discusses the COVID stimulus bill being passed with no Republican support, arguing that it could've been bipartisan.video

COVID stimulus a Democrat ‘wish list’: Sen. Chuck Grassley

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R- Iowa, discusses the COVID stimulus bill being passed with no Republican support, arguing that it could've been bipartisan.

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill is just a “wish list for a lot of liberal things that the Democrats couldn't accomplish otherwise,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley.

His comments come on the heels of the Senate passing the bill over the weekend without Republican support. The legislation now heads back to the House and could hit Biden’s desk by Tuesday evening.

THIRD STIMULUS CHECK CALCULATOR: SEE HOW MUCH MONEY YOU COULD RECEIVE FROM BIDEN'S RELIEF BILL

The Republican Iowa senator told FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” that the package “could have been bipartisan.”

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: “If they don't do away with the 60 vote requirement, every other piece of legislation will have to be bipartisan.

...

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This one could have been bipartisan. In fact, we had 48 out of 49 Republicans vote for a package that was needed. It was targeted, it would have been about a third the cost of this one, and it got 48 out of 49 votes that could have been passed a month ago and have the people that need the help get the help.

...

But what's in there, the two-thirds, the two-thirds beyond that is just a wish list for a lot of liberal things that the Democrats couldn't accomplish otherwise.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS