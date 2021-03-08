COVID relief bill a Democrat ‘wish list’: Sen. Grassley

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill is just a “wish list for a lot of liberal things that the Democrats couldn't accomplish otherwise,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley.

His comments come on the heels of the Senate passing the bill over the weekend without Republican support. The legislation now heads back to the House and could hit Biden’s desk by Tuesday evening.

The Republican Iowa senator told FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” that the package “could have been bipartisan.”

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: “If they don't do away with the 60 vote requirement, every other piece of legislation will have to be bipartisan.

...

This one could have been bipartisan. In fact, we had 48 out of 49 Republicans vote for a package that was needed. It was targeted, it would have been about a third the cost of this one, and it got 48 out of 49 votes that could have been passed a month ago and have the people that need the help get the help.

...

But what's in there, the two-thirds, the two-thirds beyond that is just a wish list for a lot of liberal things that the Democrats couldn't accomplish otherwise.”

