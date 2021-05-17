COVID 'no longer' an emergency: Oklahoma Gov. announces state to opt out of unemployment benefits

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt joined FOX Business' "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Monday to announce his decision to opt out of federal unemployment benefits, explaining that COVID-19 is "no longer an emergency" in his state.

KEVIN STITT: A few weeks ago, I lifted the state of emergency in Oklahoma because the reality is, COVID's no longer an emergency in our state. And... we were one of the first states, June 1st, to fully reopen. Cases are down 95 percent. So it is time to end the federal incentive that is incentivizing people to stay at home. And we want to get them back to work in the state of Oklahoma.

You know, Ronald Reagan said that the best social program is a job. And we believe that in Oklahoma. As a matter of fact, last month, we had sixty-eight thousand job postings. Businesses all over the state are telling me they can't hire workers. And so we want to opt out of the federal program that's been incentivizing people and they're making more money, staying at home. And we want to get people back to work.

