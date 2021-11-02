Cost of reconciliation, infrastructure bill will be 'massive': Rep. Kustoff

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., warns of the Democrats’ "massive" spending, arguing his colleagues "owe" it to their constituents to know what’s in the infrastructure and reconciliation bill.

REP. DAVID KUSTOFF: Well, it's [spending package] going to be huge. And to your point, exactly. We don't know what it's going to cost. And not only are you talking about the reconciliation bill, but remember, we're also talking about the infrastructure bill. So in theory, if those two bills were to pass, you're probably talking about $4 to $5 to $6 trillion dollars with a T. This is massive spending.

The fact of the matter is, whether you're a Republican, whether you're a moderate Democrat, frankly, whether you're a progressive Democrat, I think that you owe your constituents the right and the duty, if you will, to know what's in the bill, to know what it's ultimately going to cost, which means it needs to be analyzed. And we need a Congressional Budget Office score.

… I think you got to take President Biden at his word. No, I won't vote for it. He has linked those two bills together. He has come to Capitol Hill twice, including last week, and said the infrastructure bill and this massive social reconciliation bill, they're tied together, they're linked together.

