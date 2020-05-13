Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

Senators want coronavirus money for hog farmers forced to 'depopulate' herds

Pork producers' herds are growing too large

By FOXBusiness
close
Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors Owner Pat LaFrieda argues meat shortages are overhyped. video

Coronavirus caused labor shortage, not meat shortage: Pat LaFrieda

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors Owner Pat LaFrieda argues meat shortages are overhyped.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

A bipartisan group of senators sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional leaders asking them to "prioritize funding" for pork producers being forced to depopulate herds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The crisis is immediate," the senators wrote. "Pork producers send to market over two million pigs each week. If twenty percent of processing is idle, that means somewhere around 400,000 animals per week must be disposed of in some manner other than processing."

SPIKE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES AT MINNESOTA MEATPACKING PLANT PROMPTS EMPLOYEES TO DEMAND SHUTDOWN

COVID-19 has infected workers at 115 meat and poultry processing facilities in 19 states, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Resulting closures have created a processing bottleneck.

Workers line up to enter the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind., Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The hog industry will lose more than $5 billion due to restaurant closures, the senators wrote. They asked for authorization for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help with the "humane euthanization and disposal" of hogs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The letter's signatories include Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Dick Durbin of Illinois, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Gary Peters of Michigan, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Todd Young of Indiana, Ron Wyden of Oregon, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS