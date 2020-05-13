Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Spike in coronavirus cases at Minnesota meatpacking plant prompts employees to demand shutdown

Plant employees are pushing for a temporary shutdown

By FOXBusiness
Zarda BBQ COO Terry Hyer discusses concerns over meat shortages and supporting business amid coronavirus.video

Coronavirus tightening meat supply, escalating prices: Zarda BBQ COO

Zarda BBQ COO Terry Hyer discusses concerns over meat shortages and supporting business amid coronavirus.

Workers at a Pilgrim's Pride poultry processing plant in Cold Spring, Minnesota, protested this week to demand the plant shut down for two weeks amid a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

About 75 vehicles honked their horns in a drive-by protest on Monday after health officials confirmed that 194 workers had tested positive for coronavirus, the Star Tribune reported. Meat processing giant JBS USA is majority shareholder in Pilgrim's Pride.

Patty Keeling, vice president of Asamblea de Derechos Civiles, lead chants with a megaphone from inside her car parked outside the Pilgrim's Pride poultry-processing plant Monday, May 11, 2020, in Cold Spring, Minn., during a protest about working conditions in the plant. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

“We’re hoping the company will sanitize the whole facility so that the workers can safely return to work. ... They knew this was happening and they just kept ignoring it," Pablo Tapia, one of the rally's organizers, told the Star Tribune.

Pilgrim's Pride is checking each worker's temperature, providing face coverings and taking other measures to fight the spread of the virus, the company told the Star Tribune.

US PORK EXPORTS TO CHINA ON THE RISE

“We know some people are scared and anxious, and we are doing everything we can to keep this virus out of our facility," the company said in a statement, according to the Star Tribune.

The Cold Spring plant is located in Stearns County, which now has the second-most cases of any county in Minnesota at 1,512. Hennepin County, where Minneapolis is located, has 4,033.

COVID-19 has infected workers at 115 meat and poultry processing facilities in 19 states, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the roughly 130,000 employees at the plants, more than 4,900 workers contracted the virus, and at least 20 have died.

Worker absenteeism and plant closures have caused the meat industry to warn of possible shortages as supermarkets limited customers' meat purchases to prevent panic buying.

FOX Business' inquiry to Pilgrim's Pride was not immediately returned.

