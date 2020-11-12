Cuomo pushing New York into ‘absolute economic destruction’: Former lieutenant governor

Betsy McCaughey, the former lieutenant governor of New York, slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a "petty tyrant" for new lockdown orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to Cuomo ordering curfews on businesses, the former Republican state official slammed him as "simply shutting things down with no science behind it."

NY RESTAURANT GROUPS SLAM GOV. CUOMO COVID-19 CURFEW: 'A HUGE BLOW'

"The governor is pushing New York into absolute economic destruction, already with an infection rate well below the national average. New York's unemployment rate is nearly double the national average, and it leads the nation in business failures," McCaughey told "Varney & Co."

Gyms, bars, and restaurants have a 10 p.m. limit, which she calls "totally against science" because limiting the time doesn't allow people to spread out as much as they could if they could go until midnight or later.

HALF OF NYC BARS, RESTAURANTS MAY CLOSE FOR GOOD DUE TO COVID: AUDIT

The state has also limited Thanksgiving gatherings to 10 people.

Speaking directly to New Yorkers, McCaughey urged: "Just defy this ridiculous governor. Defy his petty, despotic edicts. He has no authority to do this, and in fact, if the New York state legislature were doing its job, it would've stepped in many months ago to limit in duration and scope the so-called emergency powers of this governor the way others states have, but unfortunately, New York is a one-party state, so Andrew Cuomo is able to reign as a despot."

