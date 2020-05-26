North Carolina businesses are victims of 'random' coronavirus rules: Lt Gov

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions in North Carolina have been inconsistent, which has hurt the state's business community, Lt. Gov. Dan forest said Tuesday.

Forest, a Republican running for governor this year, said that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's arbitrary rules have entrepreneurs hurting and confused. For example, restaurants are open but bars remainclosed, and most North Carolinians have no access to a gym.

"What you're seeing from the average business folks out there is that politicians end up making these random selections of decisions that really impact their business, and they don't understand why," Forest told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. "It's not based obviously on science and data."

North Carolina has been in Phase Two of its reopening since Friday, meaning that retail locations can reach 50 percent capacity and child care can open for all children.

Cooper could also cost the state millions of dollars if the Republican National Convention pulls out of Charlotte because of restrictions that are too tight, Forest said.

"When it comes to the convention right now, you are talking about $160 million of revenue poured into the state and that has a massive impact ... at a time that it's needed most, especially for restaurants and hotels and people like that who have been struggling the most," Forest said. "Sometimes it seems like he wants to completely do away with the virus before we open things back up. That's obviously not realistic," Forest said, adding that the state's neighbors including Georgia and South Carolina were quicker to reopen.

North Carolina has more than 24,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

President Trump said on Monday that the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to be held in Charlotte, may have to leave the state.

"Unfortunately, Democrat Governor Roy Cooper is still in shutdown mood [and] unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte," Cooper's spokesperson responded.

Protesters who oppose Cooper's stance on reopenings gathered outside the governor's mansion in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday.

