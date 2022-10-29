Conservatives flood Twitter with memes after Musk Twitter takeover: 'Get your own platform'

Meme makers on social media flooded Twitter with memes and videos celebrating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and criticizing liberals who have expressed anger over the move.

"If you don’t like Twitter, get your own platform," several of the memes said, poking fun at liberals who have mocked conservatives for voicing complaints about censorship from social media giants in the past.

"OK," one meme captioned Musk as saying with a smile and a thumbs up in response to the line that conservatives should build their own platform. The response triggers a liberal protester fuming and saying "I said build it not buy it."

Several memes and videos, posted in response to the Twitter account LibsofTikTok, highlighted Musk’s dramatic entrance into Twitter HQ this week with a kitchen sink in his arms while others praised his move to immediately fire prominent company figureheads such as CEO Parag Agrawal.

Musk explained his $44 billion purchase of Twitter that became final on Thursday in a letter to advertisers this week, warning of the dangers of "echo chambers."

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk posted on Twitter. "There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society."

Addressing those who fear Musk will turn a blind eye to "hate speech," Musk said the social media platform "cannot become a free-for-all hellscape"

Musk said the company will adhere to the "laws of the land" but will also be a place that is "warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences."

"The bird is freed," Musk said on Twitter in another post.