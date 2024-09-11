Expand / Collapse search
Technology
Conservative tech firm says its voter mobilization effort could wipe out Democrats' advantage

Former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler says her canvassing platform could put Republicans on par with Democrats on voter mobilization

FIRST ON FOX – A tech startup founded earlier this year for the purpose of boosting conservative candidates says its voter turnout technology has built up enough of a network that Republicans' mobilization efforts could rival the Democrats' machine in 2024.

RallyRight, launched by former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) to boost conservative campaigns with new fundraising and voter turnout technology, says it has made significant strides toward its goal of helping the GOP wipe out the advantage the Democratic Party has in mobilizing voters through registration and get-out-the-vote efforts.

Then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks during a runoff election night party at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Buckhead on Jan. 6, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks during a runoff election night party at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Buckhead on Jan. 6, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The firm announced Thursday that its on-demand canvassing platform, FieldRight, has hit a major milestone after being expanded to nearly every state in the U.S., with a heavy presence in this year's battleground states.

FieldRight is a gig economy app developed to help campaigns reach and mobilize voters with a network of trained canvassers. 

STUART VARNEY: TRUMP-HARRIS DEBATE DIDN'T GIVE VOTERS WHAT THEY NEEDED

Since being rolled out in January, the platform has recruited more than 1,500 contractors who are now eligible for canvassing work in 48 states - with the largest concentrations primed in key battlegrounds such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, RallyRight announced Thursday.

'vote here' sign at a polling place

"Vote Here" signs outside a polling station in East Lansing, Michigan, US, on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.  (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"As a candidate in 2020, I saw a clear need for conservative mobilization that could compete with Democrats, who were lightyears ahead with tech-driven resources to mobilize voters," Loeffler said in a statement. 

WE'RE LOOKING AT THIS ELECTION THROUGH THE LENDS OF THE ECONOMY: MEGAN LEONHARDT

"We’ve built a national network of trained, background-checked, on-demand canvassers and a state-of-the-art app that enables paid or volunteer contractors to knock doors or harvest ballots for candidates across the country."

She added, "We’ve recruited more than 1,500 local canvassers nationwide - enough to wipe out the Democrat advantage and give conservatives an edge anchored by cost-efficient, AI-based technology."

The firm said FieldRight has provided canvassing services to over two dozen campaigns and organizations across four states - most recently working alongside Club for Growth in Georgia. 