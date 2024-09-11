Stuart Varney: Trump-Harris debate didn't give voters what they needed

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued that the first presidential debate — which had been hosted by ABC News — between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and former President Trump was "unsatisfying" and didn't give voters what they need to make an election decision.

STUART VARNEY: For Kamala Harris, the debate got off to a bad start.

She was asked if Americans are better off than they were four years ago.

COST-OF-LIVING CRISIS KICKS OFF HARRIS-TRUMP DEBATE

She looked nervous and uncertain, and ducked the issue, rambling on about her middle class upbringing and her proposed "opportunity economy."

But she recovered fast. She stuck to her game plan of baiting Trump, getting under his skin, and it worked.

Answering a question on immigration, she started talking about Trump's rallies.

She said people were bored and left early. That set him off. He lost his temper.

TOP 5 MOMENTS DURING TRUMP-HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: ‘I’M TALKING NOW'

He wasted an opportunity to expose Harris' dismal record on migrants. She just smiled.

Time after time, she provoked him, and he was forced to defend his record, instead of attacking hers.

That allowed her to escape her own flip-flops. Fracking, the border, inflation, Afghanistan.

No follow up from Trump or the moderators. So, in the end, we still don't know what kind of administration Kamala Harris would lead.

She is still a blank slate, waiting for Bernie Sanders to write a socialist script on it.

It was unsatisfying. Kamala Harris is the vice president in a failed administration, and shares in that failure.

TRUMP REACTS TO ABC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE PERFORMANCE, SAYS WHETHER HE'S OPEN TO A SECOND WITH HARRIS

But she didn't come across that way. She danced around her failure. She was composed.

Trump is a successful former president, but he came across as angry. He got bogged down in her failures.

Let's hope there is a second debate, because the first one didn't give voters what they needed.

Let's also hope that if there is another one, the moderators give Trump a fair shake, because last night with ABC, it seemed like it was David Muir, Linsey Davis and Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump.

3 against 1. We can all do better than that.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE