Conservative group launches multi-million dollar push to derail Dems’ $3.5 trillion spending plan

EXCLUSIVE – A well-known conservative anti-tax group is taking aim at the massive $3.5 trillion spending package that President Biden and Democrats who control both houses of Congress are aiming to pass along party lines.

The Club for Growth is going up with a major advocacy ad blitz in 10 congressional districts that targets the Democrats’ package, which the group portrays as "out-of-control spending" that will spark further inflation. And the commercials, shared first with Fox News on Wednesday, zero in on what the group calls "the $3 trillion tax increase proposed by the Democrats."

Club for Growth says it will spend $300,000 to run the ads on TV and digital for one week starting on Thursday. But they highlight that that the spots will be the first phase of a $2 million effort to oppose the Democrats’ wide ranging social spending package, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing to pass through the House by the end of the month.

"Nancy Pelosi and Stephanie Murphy pick your pocket. Their spending spree sparked record inflation, driving up prices and eating into the value paycheck," charges the narrator in the commercial that will run in the district of Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murray of Florida (FL-07).

"Now they’re pushing a scam they call reconciliation. It’s really a $3 trillion tax hike that could cost your family $8,200. And experts warn its higher investment taxes could slam your retirement savings," the narrator argues. "Remind Murphy she works for you. Tell her to stop Nancy Pelosi’s tax scam."

Besides Murphy, the ads will run in the districts of eight other House Democrats who could face challenging reelections next year, when the GOP needs a net gain of just five seats to win back the majority in the chamber they lost in the 2018 midterms. Those representatives are Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia (GA-07), Henry Cuellar of Texas (TX-28), Jared Golden of Maine (ME-02), Vicente Gonzalez of Texas (TX-15), Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey (NJ-05), Susie Lee of Nevada (NV-03), Abigail Spanberger of Virginia (VA-07) and Filemon Vela of Texas (TX-34).

A tenth commercial will run in the district of Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois (IL-16), one of the best known of the 10 House Republicans who voted at the beginning of the year to impeach then-President Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right wing extremists aiming to disrupt congressional certification of now-President Biden’s election victory.

Kinzinger voted earlier this year against the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden, and last month he opposed the House Democrats spending plan blueprint. But he has been supportive of a $1 trillion infrastructure package that grabbed bipartisan support in passing the Senate and has cleared an initial hurdle in the House.

Along with the ads, the Club for Growth’s PAC on Wednesday released new polling that suggests what it calls "Biden’s far-left tax and spend proposals" will hurt the Democrats in next year’s midterms.

"Under Joe Biden, the Democratic party has lost a significant amount of ground with voters," Club for Growth PAC president David McIntosh said in a statement to Fox Nes. "His proposals on social engineering, climate, voting, and $3 trillion in new taxes along with his abysmal leadership on Afghanistan and education will likely cost his party the House in 2022."

The Democrats are aiming to pass their wide ranging spending package by a simple majority in both chambers, using a legislative rule known as reconciliation, which allows them to evade the 60 votes needed in the Senate to avoid a Republican filibuster.

The Democrats’ measure would include nearly all key elements of the president’s American Families Plan, including the creation of a national comprehensive paid family and medical leave program, funding for free universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, and free community college for all students. It also expands the number and amounts of Pell grants, extends the child tax credits that were included in the COVID relief package, and funds numerous clean energy programs. The measure also provides funds to expand Medicare coverage for hearing, vision and dental and to combat climate change.

To pay for their plan, Democrats are calling for tax hikes on corporations and the wealthiest earners, as well as beefing up the IRS in order to generate more revenue by cracking down on people who cheat or underpay on their taxes. If it becomes law, the measure would become the biggest expansion of the federal government’s social safety net in many decades.

Pelosi has praised the spending package, saying it will "will make bold, essential investments in our values as a nation."

Progressive champion Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who successfully steered the spending blueprint through the Senate, touted that if the measure becomes law, it will "restore the faith of the American people in the belief that we can have a government that works for all of us, and not just the few."