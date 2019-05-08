Why conservative censorship on social media has become an all-out assault

Big tech companies’ choice to censor popular conservative voices with large followings has become an all-out assault, according to Human Events Global editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam.

He states that social media companies have no right to police the digital space and that they are violating Americans’ first amendment rights.

“You wouldn’t accept a corporation, a cartel of corporations owning every road, street, every public square in the United States and policing via speech who can turn up in those squares and we shouldn’t allow it on the internet as well. Platform access is civil right and that is how we need to be framing it now,” Kassam said on “Making Money with Charles Payne” Wednesday.

While he acknowledges that anything unlawful should be taken off social media sites, Kassam believes that the conservative content being censored does not break any laws.

“These are not unlawful things, these are vague rules that the masters of the universe have dreamt up themselves.”

Kassam said social media CEOs need to provide further explanation instead of hiding behind their written community standards,

“I would ask, Jack [Dorsey], [Mark Zuckerberg], any of those guys to come on…and defend philosophically their positions. I don’t want to hear about what your community standards are. I want to hear where you think in America, the nation with the greatest commission to free speech, they get off policing what can or cannot be said.”

Fox News contributor Deneen Borelli said conservative bias by big tech is blatantly obvious and that shouldn't be denied or ignored.

“They’re picking winners and losers. They’re choosing content, especially conservative content, to suppress,” she added.

Borelli said she has personally experienced her own content being suppressed, causing the videos on her Facebook page to drop to about 50,000 to 60,000 views on average.

Another major concern for Borelli is how this censorship of conservative voices could negatively affect the 2020 election because these social media giants can “put their fingers on the scale to suppress the content that conservatives and others would like to know about and read about.”

At this point, bias against conservatives should be expected going into the 2020 election and conservatives need to take a stand, Kassam claims.

“We know that they are going to put their fingers on the scales for the elections next year,” he said. “As conservatives, we have to recognize if we don’t take action now, if the president doesn’t take action now, this will get worse and worse and he may end up losing in 2020 as a result of it.”