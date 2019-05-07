Preorder Samsung's new $2,000 foldable phone? You're about to be put on hold

Samsung said on Tuesday that it still does not have a confirmed ship date for its new $2,000 Galaxy Fold phone after being delayed for breaking during review tests.

Continue Reading Below

According to a Reuters report, the smartphone maker apologized to customers who preordered the new folding phone and added it plans to automatically cancel all orders if it can't fix the phone problems by the end of the month.

“If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31, your order will be canceled automatically,” Samsung said in an email to preorder customers, according to Reuters.

Samsung previously expected to launch the device on April 26, but when the early reviews came pouring in from major outlets, including Bloomberg, CNBC, The Verge and The Wall Street Journal, found that phone had a faulty display, the conglomerate decided to delay the release.

Samsung added that customers who preordered the device will not be charged until the item ships. It also said it is working to strengthen its display and give better guidance to customers on using the phone.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Samsung did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for additional comment.