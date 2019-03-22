Conservative activist assaulted on UC Berkeley campus speaks out on Trump’s executive order

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to protect free speech on college campuses by threatening to withhold federal research funding if they do not protect those rights.

“Under the guise of speech codes, safe spaces and trigger warnings, these universities have tried to restrict free thought, impose total conformity and shut down the voices of great young Americans like those here today,” Trump said.

The move comes after a series of troubling incidents at universities across the country. In one such encounter, conservative activist Hayden Williams was punched in the face during an assault that was caught on video at the University of California Berkeley.

Williams was on hand when the president signed the executive order at the White House and told FOX Business’ Susan Li that this presidential action was warranted. “There’s a culture that exists across the country on college campuses everywhere where conservatives are pretty much not allowed to express themselves.”

Williams said the assault on him at UC Berkeley is not a standalone episode.

“It is shame that this is part of a disturbing trend across the country that’s only increasing in frequency,” he said. “There is a case to be made for protecting, not just for conservatives, but anyone for their political beliefs against these sorts of crimes, politically motivated attacks.”

Felony charges have now been brought against Zachary Greenberg for the attack on February 19.