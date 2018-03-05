College invites Sharia law advocate Linda Sarsour after attempts to suppress conservative Ben Shapiro

The University of Connecticut is under fire for welcoming Women's March organizer and Sharia law advocate Linda Sarsour to speak on campus after the college was accused of limiting access to conservative speaker Ben Shapiro.

CampusReform.org’s Marlena Haddad is speaking out against the event and told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald she is “completely appalled and just overall disappointed” by the university.

“Linda Sarsour is a very strong supporter of Sharia law and what Sharia law believes is that women should be beaten and that women should be married off at a very young age,” Haddad said.

Campus administrators reportedly decided to restrict public access to Ben Shapiro's speech in January which was hosted by the UConn College Republicans and sponsored by the conservative outreach organization, Young America’s Foundation.

“When Ben Shapiro came to speak, we had to go through about basically three different levels of speakers and Ben Shapiro didn’t even say anything offensive,” Haddad said.

The university even urged students to take advantage of its counseling services to students in case they felt offended by Shapiro’s remarks.

Sarsour, co-organizer of the 2017 Women’s March and a Muslim-American activist, has tweeted about her admiration for Sharia law.

“You'll know when you're living under Sharia Law if suddenly all your loans & credit cards become interest free,” Sarsour tweeted in May 2015. “Sound nice, doesn't it?”

Haddad, a UConn student, says it’s become the norm on the campus for students to allow anti-conservative views to dominate the conversation.

“We’re so use to this liberal bias and it’s being injected into the classrooms that they don’t think anything of it,” she said.