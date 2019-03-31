Clinton email investigation should be revisited, Sen. Lindsey Graham says

Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that he believes the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email controversy and potential bias at the Department of Justice should be revisited.

“I hope there’s a special counsel appointed to look at DOJ corruption and political bias because [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller did his job against Trump,” Graham, R-S.C., told “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Nobody’s really looked at the Clinton campaign, the FISA warrant abuse or the counterintelligence investigation for criminality, yet somebody should.”

Graham, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also said he would like to find out why former FBI Director James Comey took over the investigation into then-Democratic presidential candidate Clinton’s use of a private email server to send classified documents while serving as secretary of state.

“I’d like to talk to [former Attorney General Loretta] Lynch and Comey,” Graham said. “I’d like to find out whether or not they basically were in the tank for Clinton and gave her a pass.”

Graham said that when it comes to the counterintelligence investigation, he wants to find out why no one told President Trump that there may be people in his campaign who were working with Moscow.

“They told [Sen. Dianne] Feinstein she had someone in her office working with the Chinese, why didn’t they do that with Trump?” Graham asked.

Despite his calls for a special counsel to re-examine the Clinton email controversy, the South Carolina senator said he is not too worried about “retrying” Clinton.

“I just want the American public to know that the standard used against Clinton is an outlier, it’s not the way business is done,” Graham said. “And why did they choose that path? I think they had a political bias – they wanted Clinton to win, Trump to lose, and here’s the point: How could she win if the Department of Justice indicted her? I think that’s what drove the decision not to indict. They wanted her to win.”