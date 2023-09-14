Citi NYC headquarters blocked by climate protesters; police make multiple arrests

Police made several arrests outside Citigroup’s headquarters in New York City on Thursday morning after demonstrators blocked entrances to the building during a climate protest.

Activist groups including New York Communities for Change and Stop the Money Pipeline took part in the protest over the bank's financial backing of oil, gas and coal industries, and said last week in an advisory that there would be "civil disobedience" outside Citi's Manhattan headquarters.

People wearing hazmat suits were seen being detained by police, who were eventually able to clear a path for employees to enter the building.

"While we respect the right to protest, activists do not have the right to prevent people from entering our building or customers from entering our branch," a Citi spokesperson said in a statement. "The activists were given the opportunity to protest peacefully but they chose to continue to prevent people from coming to work."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The spokesperson added, "The NYPD responded and restored access to our building for our employees and clients."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.